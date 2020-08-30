Jacksonville drive-thru safari allows visitors to experience exotic animals without traveling

The park features a variety of animals not native to the East Texas region, or even North America. Among the animals are alligators, zebras and camels.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The coronavirus makes it complicated for some people to find safe leisure in 2020.

One spot that remains open is Cherokee Trace Safari.

"What folks do is they drive through on about four and a half-mile journey, feeding the animals as they are experiencing nature and taking photographs," manager Andy Christopher said.

"Most of us won't have opportunities to travel to foreign lands to be these types of animals up close and personal," Christopher said. "And so Cherokee Trace provides that opportunity."