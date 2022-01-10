COMING HOME: Jacksonville High School hires Tatum's Jason Holman as new head football coach, athletic director

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Two-and-a-half years after taking over as head football coach and athletic director at Tatum High School, a Jacksonville ISD alum is coming home.
On Monday, Jacksonville ISD named Jason Holman the district's new head football coach and athletic director.
Holman, who's in his 25th year of coaching, is a 1990 graduate of Jacksonville High School, as well as a 1995 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where he received a bachelor's degree in business management. He was also a football letterman for the Lumberjacks. He earned his Master of Education from SFA in 2002.
Holman's resume includes stops at Humble (Atascocita, Mississippi), Jersey Village High School, Chapel Hill High School, Lufkin High School and most recently Tatum.