Jacksonville ISD accepts resignation of superintendent, Chad Kelly; appoints Brad Stewart as interim superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees have accepted the resignation of its superintendent, Dr. Chad Kelly, during an executive session Thursday night.

In a joint statement, the Jacksonville ISD board of trustees says an agreement was reached that allows Kelly to pursue other interests and gives the board the chance to hire another superintendent.

Following that vote, trustees then appointed Brad Stewart as the acting interim superintendent.

Stewart is in his 24th year of education and is currently the Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations for the district. He will assume this new role immediately.

“It is a great honor to assume this role and to work with our amazing staff and students to continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD," Stewart said.

Stewart graduated from UT Tyler with a Bachelor of Science degree, completed a Masters of Education at SFA, where he also received his Superintendent certification.

JISD Board of Trustees also approved Erica Gresham as Principal of the Compass Center/Empowerment Academy in Jacksonville ISD. Mrs. Gresham has been serving this year as Compass Center Assistant Principal. Her duties transitioned to principal immediately.