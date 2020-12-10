Jacksonville ISD ends remote learning, students to return to campus Oct. 20

You may contact your student's school concerning any questions about the return to campus.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville ISD has decided to end remote learning. All students will return to campus on October 20.

Monday, Oct. 19 will now be a student holiday with staff development taking place for staff to prepare to have students return to campuses.

If you are a parent of a remote learner with a medical condition that would prevent them from returning to campus, you will need to provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse or principal so the district can continue to support you remotely.

For students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test, continue to follow school protocols and return to school on the date given by your campus nurse. JISD will continue to provide remote learning for those who are in quarantine and isolation.

You may contact your student's school concerning any questions about the return to campus. Each campus will be able to offer answers concerning schedules, protocols, and requirements.

