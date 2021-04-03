Jacksonville ISD employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Thanks to a collaboration with UT Health and Jacksonville ISD, school employee Sharon Crowe received her COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, and she is now looking forward to being able to protect her mother.

“It’s a feeling of comfort, protection — to protect my mom. I haven’t gotten to see her since this started,” Crowe said through tears. “I’ve been waiting to do this. Most of my family is in healthcare, so they’ve all been vaccinated and I feel it’s just important to get this done so we can get rid of this virus.”