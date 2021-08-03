Jacksonville ISD to continue current mask protocols

Face coverings will be required to access all JISD schools, facilities, activities, and events.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville ISD will continue to required face masks for the remainder of the 20-2021 school year.

"JISD Administration reviewed the updated public health guidance provided to Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency. A review of this guidance indicated that all previous contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation requirements associated with positive COVID-19 individuals will continue, whether or not a district has a mask policy in place," the district stated.

The district says it has consulted with local health officials to discuss the matter and believes a change in its current COVID-19 protocol could have a detrimental effect on face-to-face instruction for students and staff.

"JISD believes that our current practices have kept our school community safe and classrooms open for continuous instruction during this global pandemic," the district stated.

On March 3, Texas health officials announced the expansion for vaccines to teachers, child care providers and school staff in the state.

The district says it will continue partnering with the Cherokee County Health Department and UT Health to ensure JISD staff members, who so desires, are able to be vaccinated once doses become available.