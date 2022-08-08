Jacksonville ISD welcomed faculty and staff to their Convocation before the start of the new school year

Before the school year starts, the district is working on issues many other school districts are facing as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville ISD is building excitement with just days until the new school year begins. Today staff and parents got a preview of what’s ahead for kids over the fall semester.

The beat of drums and school spirit welcomed faculty and staff from across Jacksonville ISD to the John Alexander Gymnasium. But before the school year starts, the district is working on issues many other school districts are facing as well.

"It’s been one of the most challenging staffing years we’ve ever had. We’ve had to be more creative with staffing solutions," said Brad Stewart, Superintendent for Jacksonville ISD.

To adjust, Jacksonville ISD is tweaking its schedules.

"And we’ll do that to meet the needs of kids. Continually getting back to our normal staffing patterns as we are able to hire individuals qualified to work with our kids," Stewart said.

Teachers will lean on each other as the district looks for more staff.

"We’ve had always come together as a staff and cover where we need to. We also focus on teaching our young teachers so they have a relatively shallow learning curve and are supported on our campus," said Lee Traylor, teacher at Jacksonville High School.

Security is also top in mind once that school bell rings for the first time this fall. This week the district will meet with different campuses and departments to talk about additional security measures.

"Enhance what we have and look to further even more opportunities to keep everyone safe and secure while they’re here," Stewart said.

Superintendent Stewart gave a keynote speech highlighting the word “thrive” and teachers here are striving for...

"Excellence, is what I would say. That’s what we strive to be in everything," Traylor said.