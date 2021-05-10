REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow to 1-year deal

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the former Heisman-winning quarterback will transfer to tight end.

Tim Tebow is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a six-year hiatus, Tebow, 33, recently worked out for the Jaguars and will now reunite with former University of Florida coach Urban Meyer.

Indeed. A guy Urban very obviously wants in the locker room. We'll see if the 33 (will be 34) year old has what it takes at the position to make the practice squad (or final roster) https://t.co/iWVcawBcuR — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 10, 2021

Tebow has also had stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and the New England Patriots. He also pend five years in the New York Mets' minor league system.