CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the District Attorney, Carl Phillips pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cherokee County Jail

Phillips was also sentenced on two probation revocation cases and sentenced to 10 and 20 years.

The DA says Phillips will not be eligible for parole and will serve his 50 years sentence.

The Honorable Judge Michael Davis presided over the case. The State was represented by District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth of Rusk. The defendant was represented by Mr. Jeff Clark of Jacksonville.