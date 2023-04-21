Jacksonville man sentenced to 35 years for fatally shooting woman at Tyler daiquiri shop in 2021

He entered the plea Friday morning during a hearing in the 114th District Court.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June 2021.

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to killing a woman during a shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop in June 2021.

Jaderick Willis, 23, pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who was out celebrating her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler on June 25, 2021.

He entered the plea Friday morning during a hearing in the 114th District Court. He was then sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to online criminal records.

The shooting began when a fight broke out in the parking lot of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris. Brown was shot and killed while inside the restaurant.

Another man charged in connection with the shooting, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, records show.

After the shooting, police investigators gathered evidence and named Lofton as a suspect and later Willis. Both turned themselves in to authorities.

Willis was also injured during the shooting and released after treatment at the hospital. After he spoke to the police, officers determined Willis as a suspect in the shooting.