Jacksonville native Josh McCown interviews for Texans' coaching job

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Josh McCown, a Jacksonville native and longtime NFL quarterback, interviewed with the Houston Texans on Friday about the team's head coaching position, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Also former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell interviewed with the Texans as well on Friday.

The team later confirmed the interviews, though they characterized them as "continued discussions."