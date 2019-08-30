JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville police officer received a high honor Thursday for actions led to the arrest of five suspects.

According to Jacksonville police, Quincy Hamilton was dispatched to Alabama Street in the early morning hours of July 21 to respond to a fight.

When he first arrived, Hamilton says the fighting seem to have subsided. While he was taking care of an injured person on the scene, two other subjects began to fight.

Hamilton fire his taster in response, but the fighting escalated.

"So I'm rolling around fighting with this person, and they have pepper spray on them, it was all over me as well," said Hamilton.

Hamilton had to fight off multiple people. By the time backup arrived, his pepper spray was empty and cut and bruised. Hamilton also sprained his wrist in the altercation.

"I reviewed officer Hamilton's video, body camera video and read the reports related to the riot that we had here in Jacksonville, I was extremely proud to see how much courage he displayed and how much effort he put into keeping the peace," Captain Robert Mitchell said.

When all was said and done five people were arrested and Hamilton was considered a hero by his peers.

The city of Jacksonville noticed how well Hamilton handled the situation and awarded him a medal of heroism for his actions. Hamilton says the award took him completely by surprise.

"I had no idea I was going to get an award for it. I got a call saying the chief says you need to be at the city council meeting on this day,"Hamilton said. "I was like why and they said you're getting an award."

"He did a great job, and the Jacksonville Police Department and the citizens of Jacksonville are proud of him for his efforts," Captain Mitchell said.