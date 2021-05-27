Jacksonville opens new Public Library after seven months

With new features like one gig speed Wi-Fi and plenty of places to sit and read, the new facility drew rave reviews.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — After seven months without a library, the people of Jacksonville flocked downtown to welcome a new community staple.

"We wanted to put the library back downtown," Trina Stidham, the Director of Jacksonville Public Library, said. "We wanted to help the revitalization of downtown Jacksonville."

With a quick ribbon-cutting, the Jacksonville Public Library at the Norman Center was opened. People flocked in to see their former community center turned into a state-of-the-art library. With new features like one gig speed Wi-Fi and plenty of places to sit and read, the new facility drew rave reviews.