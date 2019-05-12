JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department announced road closures ahead of Thursday night's Christmas Parade.

According to the JPD, Commerce Street will be closed beginning at 4:30 p.m. All streets connecting to Commerce Street will be closed at that time with the exception of Bolton Street.

Bolton Street will close later at 6 p.m. for the parade.

All streets will remain closed until the end of the Christmas parade.

Police urge residents to use alternate routes to get to their evening destinations and be aware of increased pedestrian traffic.