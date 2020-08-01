JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department recently arrested a man in connection with a November shooting that injured one person.

RELATED: Jacksonville police seek information regarding shooting that left 1 injured

J’Modrick Taylor, 23, was taken into custody Dec. 20 on a warrant for the Nov. 25 shooting in the 1000 block of San Saba Street, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

After responding to shots fired at the location at 5 p.m. that day, officers discovered that one person had been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck, and multiple houses in the immediate area were hit by gunfire, according to a news release.

You can read about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.