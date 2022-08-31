Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'

The city said it believes that people are the priority, and officials have gotten an outside party to investigate the accusation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him.

According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.

The city of Jacksonville administration office recently received an anonymous allegation against Williams.

City officials said they believe that people are the priority, and officials have gotten an outside party to investigate the allegation, the city statement read.

"In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, at this time, we are not able to disclose the details of the ongoing investigation," the city of Jacksonville statement read.