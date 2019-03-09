JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes has accepted the position as future police chief for the town of Sunnyvale, Texas, and has resigned from his post in the City of Jacksonville.

Chief Hawkes has been with the Jacksonville Police Department as Police Chief since July of 2016. Since that time, Chief Hawkes brought best practices through the Texas Police Chief Association “Recognition” program.

Under his command, the JPD also began a bike patrol program, a canine team, National Night Out program in both 2017 and 2018 ranked 18th in the nation, and has recently purchased a drone for the department.

“The Jacksonville Police Department has outstanding employees that have come together and worked tremendously hard as a team to make an outstanding, professional law enforcement organization" Chief Hawkes said. "I will miss working with each and every member of the team. Tammy and I are excited to be moving back to the metroplex area and I am eager to get started building a premier law enforcement organization in the Town of Sunnyvale."

“We appreciated Chief Hawkes dedication and service to Jacksonville and wish him the best of luck in his new position as Sunnyvale’s Police Chief” said City Manager Greg Smith. “Andrew has done a great job as Police Chief and has set the path for JPD’s continued success.”

The town of Sunnyvale has contracted with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services for many years and Chief Hawkes has been hired to start the Sunnyvale Police Department from the ground up.

Chief Hawkes was the lone finalist out of 96 applicants in a national search led by Strategic Government Resources.