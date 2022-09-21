Jacksonville police chief returns to post, allegations 'deemed unfounded'

In summary, attorney Darrell Noga said there's "no reason Williams should not return to work."

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has returned to his position after anonymous allegations were determined to be "unfounded."

Williams requested to be placed on administrative paid leave on Aug. 29 until an investigation into the allegations was completed.

In a statement Wednesday, the city of Jacksonville said Williams' returns comes after findings from third-party investigatory firm Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP.

In summary, attorney Darrell Noga said there's "no reason Williams should not return to work." He came back to work on Monday.

Noga wrote in a letter to City Manager James Hubbard that the anonymous complaint claimed multiple city police department employees had lost confidence in Williams' ability to lead the department. Noga said the allegation was filled with "numerous factually-unsupported conclusions, opinion and personal attacks on Chief Williams."

"The city acted appropriately, promptly arranging an independent review of these allegations to confirm whether supporting evidence, both for its own sake and that of Chief Williams," Noga said.

Noga said that through numerous interviews with witnesses and Williams, the law firm found "no substantiation" to the complaint allegations from either witnesses or from documentation.

Every witness from the police department also denied any role in or knowledge of the filing of the anonymous complaint, Noga wrote in the letter.