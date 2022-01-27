Jacksonville Police Department receives law enforcement award for second consecutive time

Every four years, the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program evaluates a police department's compliance with best business practices.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department has been awarded for the second time in a row the "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency" Award from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

Every four years, the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program evaluates a police department's compliance with over 170 best business practices for Texas law enforcement.

For the past 16 years, this program has used these practices to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual's rights. These best practices include all aspects of law enforcement operations such as the use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

In the beginning of 2014, the Jacksonville Police Department began the process to become a "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency" by conducting a critical self-review of the agency's policies, procedures, facilities and operations, according to the announcement.

Their hard work was successful by preparing proofs of compliance. The department was first recognized for their efforts in January 2018.

Four years later, the Jacksonville Police Department has been recognized once again and will received the award at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on March 8 at City Hall. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.