Jacksonville Police Department cancels National Night Out due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department has canceled National Night Out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for October 6.
“In an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel this year’s festivities.”, Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said. “This year we were going to have a large gathering in the downtown area, which I hoped would have attracted well over 1,000 people. I just don’t believe it wise to assemble that many people in close proximity to each other in our current environment.”
JPD says they have already began planning for next year and plan to "go all out and make it the best National Night Out event ever held in Jacksonville."