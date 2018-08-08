Jacksonville police made two arrests connected with two armed robberies in June.

The robberies happened at Max's gas station and Champ's gas station between 10:20 and 10:50 p.m. on June 21.

According to Jacksonville police, a security camera captured three black male suspects at both robbery locations. Police say they used handguns during the robberies and stole cash from both locations.

Aggravated robbery warrants were issued for Justin Allen Jones,25, and Torrian Stubblefield, 18.

There is also a juvenile in custody for the offenses.

The location of the other two suspects is unknown at this time. They also have outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.

Both individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of either of the individuals, you should not approach them but call law enforcement immediately, or contact Cherokee County crime stoppers at 903-586-7867.

