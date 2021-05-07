Jacksonville Police warn residents about phone scam asking for money

The victims thus far have been on the sex offender registry and appear to be a targeted group. There could be other victims of this scam.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam where someone identifying themselves as a Jacksonville detective is calling individuals and requiring funds to be transferred to avoid criminal prosecution.

The caller is requiring funds to be electronically transferred to a Green Dot card, a type of debit card. The victims thus far have been on the sex offender registry and appear to be a targeted group. There could be other victims of this scam from other public source databases.

The Department wants to remind the public that police officers will not contact them and require any type of money transfer to any type of debit card, bank account or other banking institutions.