Jacksonville police welcome new K-9 officer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 unit, and he's training to protect and serve the city and his fellow human officers.

Nineteen-month-old Kilo, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Czech Republic, came to the police department by way of True Canine International, located in McKinney.

Kilo’s handler, Jacksonville Police Department Officer Noah Acker, traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a four-week handler's class with his new partner, where they trained on everything from basic obedience to intense real-world scenarios.