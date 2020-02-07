Jacksonville Public Library offering virtual summer reading program

The summer reading program continues through July 17

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of many events. However, the Jacksonville Public Library is continuing one of their favorite programs, just a little differently.

Only 30 people are allowed in the library at a time which at first seemed to put an end to many of their planned summer events.

"When we came back into the library, we still weren't even sure if we could have anything that looked like a summer reading program," Jacksonville Public Library Director Trinia Stidham said.

For Stidham and Geraley Turner, the Children Services Coordinator, canceling the summer reading program is the last thing they wanted to happen.

"We usually have anywhere from 200 to 300 kids visiting during a normal six-week summer reading program," Stidham said. "So the idea of not having anything was just devastating."

So they took action. With the help of Turner's three sons, a makeshift studio has been created in the library to read to kids digitally.

"They helped me to be able to create an online storytelling activity-doing, dancing, all of that kind of stuff so that I can broadcast it on social media," Turner said.

"For many parents who have had kids home since March they needed more ideas of things and activities that the kids can do while they're still at home," Stidham said.