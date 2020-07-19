Jacksonville residents thankful for police conversation

"With all the questions and unrest that has been here lately, I think [Chief Williams] did a good job by being proactive and just letting us ask questions."

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — When Joe Williams started his job as Jacksonville's police chief, one of the pillars of his plan was to begin a dialogue with his community.

Wednesday night, Chief Williams held a meeting at a local church to talk about the state of policing in the community.

"The police department's responsibility as it is the citizens responsibility to mend those fences and to have a dialogue to sort of repair those relationships," Jacksonville resident Delanna Hollis said. "I think that's important to the community to see that they are being proactive in terms of not being what we've seen from other departments across the country."

Both Hollis and resident Ellann Johnson said they are happy to see the conversation that will help build relationships between police and those they are sworn to protect.

"With all the questions and unrest that has been here lately, I think [Chief Williams] did a good job by being proactive and just letting us ask questions, candid questions with candid answers," Johnson said.

While Wednesday was the first conversation of its kind in Jacksonville, both Hollis and Johnson believe more conversations can bring about positive change.

"I definitely think it is and will be a tool," Johnson said. "There always has to be dialogue between the community and your officials, your law enforcement."