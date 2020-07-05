JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Antojitos El Lagunero in Jacksonville has operated out of a food truck since 2014.

After plenty of success, Maria and Jesus Sandoval opened their first brick and mortar location in downtown Jacksonville.

"We started looking for this place to open in downtown because we wanted all of Jacksonville to taste our tacos," said Sandoval.

The restaurant held their grand opening on March 13, just as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into East Texas.

"We opened for just one week," said Sandoval. "After that, coronavirus, we needed to close."

The Sandovals have tried to operate on a take-out only restaurant, but they struggled get customers. Now, the Sandovals are planning to reopen the dining room, abiding by the state's guidelines.

However, while it has been struggle, the Sandovals are thankful for the loyal customers who have helped them survive the last two months.

"If we don't have customers, we need to close and it's difficult to pay all the bills and all that stuff," Maria Sandoval said. "Thank you to everyone who comes to enjoy our food."