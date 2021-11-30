Officials seeking 'BB Bandits' after 17 Jacksonville stores have windows shot out

This has also resulted in several thousand dollars in damage to local businesses.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Cherokee County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in stopping the so-called "BB Gun Bandits."

Recently, more that 17 stores in Jacksonville have had their windows shot our by what police think is a BB or pellet gun.

If you have information on the vandalism, your tip could be worth cash and you can remain anonymous.