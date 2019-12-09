JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Shred days take place all across East Texas every year. Jacksonville will be the latest location to host a shred day on Saturday.

Shred days allow those who do not have access to a shredder or have far too much to get rid of the opportunity to dispose of all their unwanted documents in a safe environment.

It provides security that bank statements, tax forms, medical records and anything else are destroyed.

"No matter what you bring in, it's free. We are encouraging folks to stick to paper. Right bills, credit card statements, any kind of receipts you have, anything paper that you want to get rid of, we want to get rid of it for you," Coleman Swierc of Better Business Bureau said.

One of the problems the Better Business Bureau sees is people's identities being stolen when it is preventable by throwing away or destroying unwanted documents instead of throwing them away.

"You don't know where they go once they go in the trash," Swierc said. "If you can watch them get destroyed, you know that no one can steal your ID and that's the purpose we're trying to serve."

The shred day will be at the UT Health Olympic Center in Jacksonville from 9 a.m. until noon.

CBS19's Fall Super Shredder Day will be held in October. However, the date has not been announced.