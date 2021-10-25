Jacksonville under Boil Water Notice after main water line break, Jacksonville ISD will not hold classes tomorrow

The affected area will include all of the City of Jacksonville residential, business, and wholesale customers, and water must be boiled before consumption.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: Due to the "uncertainty in timing of the repairs" of the water main, Jacksonville ISD students will not have classes Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the district said.

The City of Jacksonville is under a boil water notice following a main water line break.

The affected area will include all of the City of Jacksonville residential, business, and wholesale customers, and water must be boiled before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).