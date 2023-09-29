Jacksonville Water Department warns public of recent scams affecting billing

The city of Jacksonville is reminding it's residents that it will never take payments by check or over the phone.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville is urging it's residents to be alert for a scammer threatening to shut off their water.

According to a Facebook post, someone is pretending to work for the Jacksonville Water Department threatening to shut off their water if they do not pay their bill.

The water department is reminding its residents if they receive this message to hang up and dial (903) 586-3510 for assistance.

If your water bill is one business day late, the city will send out an automated phone message, text or email notifying the customers, "Your utility account at {ServiceAddress} has not yet been paid. To avoid disconnection, please make sure your account balance is paid in full by (Time and Date). Thank you," according to the city.

Customers will also be notified with receiving a "red" bill in the mail. After 10 days past the penalty their water will be shut off.

The city is ensuring they will never call customers and give them a link to pay their water bill.

The correct water payment methods are:

Through the city's website

Automated phone system

Dropped off at 1220 S. Bolton St., 215 E. Rusk St. or paid in person at 215 E. Rusk St.