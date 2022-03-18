A Taste of Spring event in Jacksonville puts emphasis on outdoors, sustainability

Taste of Spring at Jacksonville’s community garden, included garden activities, seed planting, and outdoor projects.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A three-day spring break event this week in Jacksonville was all about getting outside, gardening and sustainable lifestyles.

Nonprofit group YOU! EMPOWER hosted A Taste of Spring at Jacksonville’s community garden, which included garden activities, seed planting and outdoor projects, culminated Wednesday with a message from Mayor Randy Gorham, a song by Rock Hill Baptist Church young singer and a farm-to-table experience.

You! Empower, which provides disadvantaged women and families with resources for a self-sustainable lifestyle, was founded in 2018. Executive Director Sandra Fry said its vision is to serve people in Cherokee County and around Northeast Texas.