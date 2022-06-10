New restaurant concept Jaggers headed to Longview

TYLER, Texas — Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year.
The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas. A company representative said the restaurant would be constructed in the restaurant's parking lot. A building permit application has not yet been filed with the city of Longview.
The restaurant concept was introduced in 2014, with four locations today in Kentucky and Indiana. Menu items include hand-breaded chicken tenders, double stacked burgers, fresh salads with scratch-made dressings, shoestring fries, tater tots and milkshakes.
