Jaguar Sky Walk to be unveiled at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is unveiling a unique new habitat style for its resident jaguars.

The Jaguar Sky Walk will be the first of its kind in an American zoo, according to SA zoo staff. The sky walk provides an exciting experience for guests and a new aerial perspected for the jaguars.

San Antonio Zoo's current jaguar residents, Arizona and B'alam, are often seen one at a time because they are solitary animals. But this expanded habitat will provide more space for both of them to be out and visible in the exhibit. The new area also has several different terrain styles, like their native habitat, include a high, perched perspective.

The grounbreaking for the sky walk is set for 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Arizona and B’alam have been at the San Antonio Zoo since they were cubs. They arrived in September of 2016. Their arrival was the first significant Jaguar birth for the zoo since 1974, according to zoo staff.

The jaguar habitat is part of the zoo's broader conservation efforts. To learn more about those conservation efforts, visit this link.