Jail diversion program helps Smith County Jail with mental health challenges

"We are looking at a plan to help them stay out of the jail system," Sandra Brazil-Hamilton, jail diversion coordinator for Smith County, said. "So it’s all about putting them in treatment, putting them into a place where they can have a net of support and get back to their lives and be productive individuals in the community."

Brazil-Hamilton briefed the court on the program’s progress since it began last September.



"These are very successful programs. They help people to get well, to get out of jail and back into their community as a productive individual. And it also saves taxpayer dollars because they’re not just sitting in the jail decompensating," she said.



Brazil-Hamilton’s group not only works with law enforcement and the Smith County District Attorney's Office but also with the inmates' attorneys and families to find resources available for those with mental health issues.



Smith County was one of only three counties in the state to receive the two-year grant.