About 40 people were cited and eight people were arrested Sunday on illegal gambling charges in a multi-agency law enforcement raid on four game rooms in Van Zandt County, according to a news release from the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office.

The county’s jail report shows John Richard Joseph, 59, was charged with keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling devices.

The jail report also revealed Ricky Dean Evans, 54, Michael C. Hester, 53 and Benny Tim McLemee, 49, were charged with possession of gambling devices, equipment or paraphernalia, gambling promotion, money laundering of at least $150,000 but under $300,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.

