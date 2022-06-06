Hiring for new James Avery facility to begin Tuesday

The 41,000 square foot facility is expected to provide an upwards of 200 new jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — James Avery is now hiring for it's brand new artisan manufacturing center in Corpus Christi.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend will be hosting a hiring event for the company this Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Staples Center.

Workforce Solutions said that applicants should have updated resumes and should be prepared for on the spot interviews.

"Its open to anyone who is enthusiastic about work, artistic work, and willing to train on the job," said Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions. "Encourage anybody who is interested in working with James Avery to come out to this hiring event."

the 41,000 square foot facility is expected to provide upwards of 200 new jobs and will be located at a former helicopter repair facility near NPID and Old Brownsville Road.

