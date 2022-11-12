Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Nichols granted pretrial release

Ryan Nichols was ordered released by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, who has previously repeatedly upheld the detention of the Longview man.

TYLER, Texas — A Longview man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from pretrial detention after 20 months, in advance of a Nov. 22 hearing to discuss the terms of his release from prison.

Ryan Nichols was ordered released by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, who has previously repeatedly upheld the detention of the Longview man. Hogan said he still considered Nichols a danger to the community, but that his current incarceration in Rappahannock, Va., has made it impossible for him to access digital evidence in the case he that he needs to prepare for trial in 2023.

The judge rejected prosecutors' bid to have Nichols transferred to a facility in Lewisburg, Va., saying that facility has experienced similar issues with access to evidence.