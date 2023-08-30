Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins to host voter registration drive

The drive will be held in the Jarvis Student Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the main campus.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins will host a voter registration drive Thursday.

“Regardless of how you plan to vote, whether Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Independent, the first step is to be registered to vote,” said JCU senior business major Jhavier’ Law, president of the Theta Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting the event to make sure college students can vote locally in upcoming elections, Jarvis said in a statement.