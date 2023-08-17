JCU names Michael Ray Bradley Jr. as new band director

Bradley has played for President Barak Obama's second inauguration in Washington D.C., multiple NFL football and basketball games and at Apple Headquarters.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian University has named Michael Ray Bradley, Jr. of New Iberia, Louisiana, as its new band director.

Bradley, who is 30, graduated from Grambling State University as a music education major, under the tutelage of Dr. Larry J. Pannell, who served as JCU’s interim band director last year.

As a Grambling State University student, Bradley was a drum major for the world-famed Tiger Marching Band for three years. He played saxophone in multiple ensembles, including show band, jazz band, symphonic band, and orchestra.

Some of Bradley's achievements so far are playing for President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in Washington, D.C., multiple NFL football and NBA basketball games, and serving as the band’s drum major when the Grambling Band first played for Apple Computer Headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Bradley completed his undergrad degree in 2017 and went to the University of Lafayette to earn his master’s degree in music education.

His first teaching job after completing graduate school was at Ville Platte High School in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Bradley then moved to the Donnie Bickham Middle School in Blanchard, Louisiana, where he built the program from two to 84 students in two years.

“I enjoyed teaching middle school because that’s when you have the opportunity to set them on the right path from the beginning and help them build good practice habits and mindset,” Bradley said.

Bradley said that music has the special ability to teach students important life lessons.