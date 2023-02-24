Jarvis Christian University president to retire in June

Newman told university faculty, staff and students about his decision in the Smith-Howard Chapel at Jarvis Thursday.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Lester C. Newman announced he plans to retire in June after nearly 50 years in higher education and 11 years at Jarvis.

He started his tenure as Jarvis' president in 2012. According to a statement from the university, Newman saved the school from "financial peril to operating debt free, turned around low enrollments, and restored Bulldog athletics by growing programs and adding competition in various sports."

JCU also said Newman expanded educational degree programs to include mass communication, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The school also recently transitioned from a college to a university, while adding two new master's degrees in business and criminal justice.

“Some of you have heard rumors. Some of you have probably had bets,” he said. “But there comes a time when a leader knows it is time to step aside. Jarvis needs a new perspective, new energy and a new leader. I called this meeting today because I wanted my students, faculty and staff to hear it from me first.”

Newman said Jarvis is like a family, even after graduation and employees leave the university.