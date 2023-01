The incident happened after hours and no employees were present.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler restaurant has reopened after a vehicle drove into the building.

According to Jason's Deli, a vehicle crashed into their storefront on the night of Monday, Jan. 23.

Tyler police say the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. and no employees were present.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Zachary Clark, 32, of Tyler, was arrested for DWI third or more. He was released on $3,500 bond.