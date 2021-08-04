GOING FOR GOLD: Javelin thrower with East Texas ties reaches Olympic final

Maggie Malone is the daughter of former Hallsville High School standout Danny Malone, and the niece of legendary Texas high school baseball coach Andy Malone.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — An athlete with East Texas ties has a chance to bring home the gold from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Javelin thrower Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate, reached the finals in the javelin throw on Tuesday with a launch of 63.07 meters (about 207 feet). That placed her second overall to Poland's Maria Andrejczyk, who had a top qualifying mark of 65.24 meters or 214 feet.

The top 12 in the event advanced to Friday's finals, which will take place at 6:50 a.m. Central time.