VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews use "Jaws of Life" to rescue a person after a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 20.

According to the City of Van Fire Department, at around 4:14 a.m. crews were dispatched to a crash on I- 20 at the 536 Eastbound mile marker.

The fire department says a large service truck went off the roadway, rolling over and striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside. The fire department personnel used the hydraulic rescue tool known as the “Jaws of Life” to free the victim.

City of Van Fire Department

The victim was transported to a Tyler hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Van Fire Department, Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Christus EMS, and Tommy’s Wrecker Service assisted in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.