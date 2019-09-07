SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Jay Brooks was appointed Tuesday to serve as the Smith County Fire Marshal.

After 26 years at Smith County, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson is retiring. Brooks will take over the position on July 29 and will fill the unexpired term through December 2020.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted to appoint Brooks as the county's fire marshal. He and two other candidates were interviewed during an executive session.

“I am honored that the Commissioners Court would give me the opportunity to finish what I started, and the work that Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson continued after my departure,” Brooks said. “Public service is my calling and I am humbled to be given another opportunity to serve the citizens of Smith County.”

Brooks served as assistant fire marshal from 2008 until 2015 and briefly served as the county’s fire marshal before leaving to work in the private sector.

Since leaving Smith County, Brooks worked as managing director for M Chest Pharmacy Group, responsible for IT infrastructure and software development. He has also earned a Master of Business Administration from Letourneau University and has served as a reserve Lindale Police officer and fire investigator.

Brooks became a volunteer firefighter and EMT in 2001. He has also worked for the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department.

He is a software engineer who has certifications as a master peace officer and instructor, arson investigator and fire inspector, among others.

As fire marshal, Brooks will also serve as the county’s emergency management coordinator.