Jay Rumbelow, beloved owner of Bruno's Pizza & Pasta, dies at 65

Jay Rumbelow had been the owner and manager of Bruno’s Pizza & Pasta since taking over from his father, J.W., after his passing in 1991.

TYLER, Texas — John Walter "Jay" Rumbelow III, the owner of the popular Tyler eatery Bruno's Pizza & Pasta, has passed away.

According to his obituary, Rumbelow died on Tuesday. He was 65-years-old.

Rumbelow was the loving father of three sons and and grandfather to one grandson.

He was born November 21, 1954, in Jacksonville, North Carolina to J.W. & Josephine Rumbelow. He graduated from Bullard High School in 1973 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Tyler.

"Jay had an unbelievable work ethic and truly cared about people and their wellbeing," his obituary stated. "He used these qualities to help build and maintain Bruno’s Pizza as an East Texas favorite and deliver delicious Italian family recipes and smiles to countless customers over the years. Jay’s kindness and generosity was evident everywhere in the community. Churches, schools and businesses could always look to Jay to cater a meal, donate to a cause, or simply stay open after hours."

He is survived by his ex-wife, Lori, and their three sons; Ryan Rumbelow & his wife, Laura, and Jay’s grandson; Jett, Nicholas Rumbelow, and Trevor Rumbelow. He is also survived by his brother, Bruno Rumbelow, and his sisters Valencia Ray, Valarie Webb, Gloria Bickerstaff, JoJean Smith and Mary Riedinger. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.

"Jay truly lived a life with a “servant’s heart” and loved everyone he had the pleasure of meeting over the years," his obituary said. "We will miss our beloved “Papa” Jay dearly."

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, Sep. 11, from 5 p.m - 7 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler.

Funeral services are slated for Saturday, Sep. 12, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Bullard. Burial will follow at Bullard Cemetery.