The nation's largest beef processor, JBS USA, is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef, produced Oct. 24 at JBS USA-owned Swift Beef Co. in Hyrum, Utah, may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products have been reported, the agency says.

The E. coli strain can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure. It can also cause kidney failure in children under 5 years old and older adults. Symptoms include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. People with those symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately, the USDA says.

The 99,260 pounds of ground beef was packaged in 2,000-pound pallets and in plastic wrapped packages of eight to 10 pounds marked as "Blue Ribbon Beef":

• Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

• Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

• Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

• Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The ground beef was shipped to retail distributors for further processing and food service distributors for institutional use in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

JBS USA initiated its recall after Majestic Meat Company of Salt Lake City on Thursday recalled about 530 pounds of ground beef that had been supplied by JBS USA, the USDA says.

This is just the latest recall involving JBS USA. In October, JBS recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of raw beef products processed at its Tolleson, Arizona, processing facility for potential Salmonella Newport contamination. The USDA found as many as 57 people from 16 states got ill between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6 in its investigation of the incident.

In May, JBS USA recalled 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef processed at its Lenoir, North Carolina, facility for possible contamination with hard plastic pieces.

