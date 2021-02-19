Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads

In between taking Christus staff and patients to and from home or work, Jeep owners have driven Longview’s roads providing help to those in need.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Marcus Forson woke up extra early Thursday, got in his Jeep with 42-inch wheels and took to East Texas roads to help nurses, doctors and hospital staff members get to work at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

“It makes me feel good just to see their smiles,” Forson said. “Everyone is just so grateful. I picked up a lady who works as an operator here, and she was super grateful. She was taking pictures with my Jeep. Just to see their smiles and to see they’re happy that we’re doing this. It makes me feel good. We enjoy what we do. We’re one big Jeep family.”

Forson, of Longview, is among dozens of Jeep owners who have participated in a large-scale effort coordinated by the nonprofit organization E.T. Jeep Outlaws to transport hospital staff members to and from work each day so they can continue providing medical care to the community.

“Every single one of the individuals here, I can’t put a value on what they mean to us,” said Christus Good Shepherd Vice President of Operations Jim Gaton as he looked out upon a sea of Jeep owners lined up at the hospital’s south entrance. “At the end of the day, because of them, we’re able to care for our patients and the community.”