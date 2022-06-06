UTSA's Jeff Traylor on cover of 63rd annual DCTF magazine

The cover was revealed on Monday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two of the state's most successful high school football coaches, including an East Texas native, have landed on the cover of the 63rd annual edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine for the 2022 season.

Jeff Traylor, who won three state titles at Gilmer High School and has helped put UT San Antonio football on the map, is joined on the cover by longtime high school coach Joey McGuire - now the head coach at Texas Tech.

