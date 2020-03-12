Jefferson ISD shifting to remote learning due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Students are expected to return to campus on January 6, 2021.

JEFFERSON, Texas — All Jefferson ISD students will shift to online learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Absences have become a huge issue for Jefferson ISD. "We are experiencing situations in which there are not enough substitutes to fill all the vacancies associated with those absences/cases, which have continually increased over the past several days," Rob Barnwell, JISD Superintendent, said.

Because of this, the district has decided to end on-campus instruction beginning Friday, December 4. Remote learning for students will continue until Christmas break.

All students who participate in UIL or other extra-curricular activities will be contacted by coaches and/or sponsors in order to communicate information related to practices, games, and other events.

Teachers and staff will use Friday, December 4 as a preparatory day for remote instruction to begin on Monday, December 7.

The district also plans to provide meals for all students each school day. Delivery of meals will begin Monday morning, December 7. Those deliveries will be done by utilizing normal bus routes and dropped off at the routine stops.

Expect delivery times to be about two hours later than the normal morning pick-up times. Food will also be available for pick up at the school.

Those pick-up sites/times are as follows: