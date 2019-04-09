JEFFERSON, Texas — A Longview man who works as a teacher for Jefferson ISD was arrested by Garland police Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau on Tuesday.

“Jefferson ISD officials became aware on Friday that Jefferson Junior High School social studies teacher Lance Reese was arrested at his home in Longview by the Garland Police Department,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Tuesday.

Barineau said Reese, 31, was released on a $25,000 bond.

